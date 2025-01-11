As rescue efforts continue at Assam's Umrangso coal mine, the forces deployed at the site have recovered another body, bringing the death toll to two.

The miner's identity is yet to be confirmed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on his official X handle.

Following the recovery of the body, the Assam chief minister extended condolences. He wrote on X, "Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time."

Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time. https://t.co/sELQOdPFW1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2025

Rescue operation is still underway as teams at the site continue their desperate search for the remaining seven miners.

Earlier, on January 8, Army divers from the 21 Para Special Forces had recovered one body from the flooded coal mine. The individual was identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district, Nepal.

In another development related to the mine, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Umrangso coal mine in Dima Hasao district where eight miners remained trapped since January 6, was declared abandoned 12 years ago and not illegal.

The chief minister's remark came as dewatering continued to facilitate the resumption of rescue operations.

He said that he had suspected earlier that the mine was declared abandoned but was not illegal.