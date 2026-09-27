Umrangso is 'Switzerland of Northeast', Dima Hasao can lead Assam tourism: Minister Ajanta Neog

Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog on Sunday, September 27 announced that the state government will prepare a five-year master plan for tourism development, with a focus on creating new destinations, strengthening existing tourism circuits and improving infrastructure and connectivity.

Neog made the announcement while addressing the World Tourism Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism, Assam, in collaboration with Dima Hasao Tourism, at the New Tambung Golf Course in Dima Hasao.

The minister said Dima Hasao would be developed as a significant destination on Assam's tourism map, with the government planning several tourism circuits across the state over the next five years.

The proposed plan will focus on infrastructure development, better connectivity and linking multiple destinations to create integrated tourism circuits, she said.

Neog said improved connectivity, a strong law-and-order environment and supportive government policies were essential for the growth of the tourism sector. She also said the state would work towards strengthening its tourism policy to unlock the potential of destinations across Assam.

"Tourism has no fixed definition," Neog said, emphasising that the distinctive features of different regions could be developed into tourism attractions through planning, innovation and community participation.

She also highlighted the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, stressing the importance of hospitality and meaningful engagement with visitors.

Referring to the natural landscape of Umrangso, Neog described the area as the "Switzerland of the Northeast" and said Dima Hasao had the potential to emerge as a major tourism destination in Assam.

The minister also urged local residents to register their homestays online and establish new homestays, saying community participation in tourism could generate livelihood opportunities and contribute to the local economy.

The programme was attended by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa, Tourism Department Commissioner and Secretary Diganta Bora, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Ranoj Kumar Barkataki, Tourism Director Rituparna Bora, senior officials of the Tourism Department, officials of Dima Hasao Tourism and representatives of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.