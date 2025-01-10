Efforts to rescue nine workers trapped in a rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district have received a boost with the construction of a helipad near the incident site. Built by the Assam Rifles, the helipad is expected to expedite the ongoing joint rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies.

The 32 Assam Rifles battalion, based in Haflong, initiated the construction shortly after the collapse on January 6. A medical camp has also been set up near the mine in the 3 Kilo area to provide aid to locals and rescue personnel.

Local resident Uttam Chhetri acknowledged the challenges posed by poor road connectivity, noting, "The road connectivity from Umrangso to 3 Kilo is poor, and constructing a helipad was the only option. The Assam Rifles took responsibility for it and are now guarding the site."

The mine collapse has left rescue teams grappling with hazardous conditions and rising water levels. Coal India has deployed a 500 GPM pump to drain water from the mine, but progress has been slow. Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh, team commander of the NDRF, highlighted the difficulties: "We have searched the vertical area but haven’t found anything. The water level has only increased, not decreased. This is a joint operation of the Navy, NDRF, and Indian Army."

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed the recovery of one body so far and stated that the Navy is expected to assist in the ongoing operation. "We have started dewatering the mine. Some reports suggest 10-12 people are trapped, but the exact number will be confirmed once the water level decreases," Rai said.

The rescue mission continues amid mounting challenges, with specialised diving teams being called in to navigate the perilous conditions underground.