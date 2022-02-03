MORIGAON: A 60-year-old Assam man who was fighting a case at a Foreigners' Tribunal has allegedly died of suicide, reports said.

According to reports, Manik Das of Borkhal village, who was fighting a case at a Foreigners Tribunal despite his name appearing in the National Register for Citizens (NRC), has died by suicide in Morigaon, Assam.

His family claimed he ended his life because of "frustration and mental torture" he faced while attending the proceedings at the Tribunal to prove his Indian citizenship.

Police said Das was missing since Sunday and his body was found hanging from a tree on a hillock near his house last evening.

This is a developing story.

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