Addressing a poll rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the stance of the Narendra Modi-led government against any encroachment on Indian territory by China. Shah's remarks come amidst escalating tensions between India and China over border disputes.

Highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding India's borders, Shah asserted, "China couldn't encroach even a single inch of our land under the Narendra Modi government." He pointed out the government's success in securing the border with Bangladesh, curbing infiltration, and preventing encroachments.

Recalling historical events, Shah referenced the 1962 Chinese aggression, criticizing the response of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "During the Chinese aggression of 1962, Nehru had said 'bye-bye' to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. People of these states can never forget that," he remarked, emphasizing the contrast with the current administration's proactive approach.

Shah also took aim at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, accusing them of failing to confront China effectively. He rebutted allegations of inaction, citing instances such as the Doklam standoff where India successfully repelled Chinese advances.

Addressing concerns over infiltration, Shah credited the Modi government for sealing Assam's border with Bangladesh, thereby curbing illegal immigration. He criticized the previous administrations for lax border control, asserting that the situation has improved significantly under the BJP-led government.

Further lambasting the Congress, Shah highlighted the efforts of the Modi government in restoring stability to Assam through peace accords and initiatives to integrate youth into the mainstream. He juxtaposed this with the Congress's history of unrest in the region, stressing the need for a decisive leadership.

Underlining the significance of Assam in the Northeast's development, Shah pledged continued support from the central government for the state's progress. He stated the substantial increase in funds allocated to Assam under the NDA government, expressing confidence in the state's trajectory towards development.