Undertrial prisoner dies on way to hospital from Assam's Tezpur Central Jail
Undertrial prisoner Azaharul Islam died while being taken from Tezpur Central Jail to hospital. The cause of his illness and details from jail authorities are awaited.
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Story highlights
- Azaharul Islam reportedly fell ill while lodged inside the prison
- He was referred to Kanaklata Civil Hospital for medical treatment
- His condition during transfer has not yet been officially detailed
An undertrial prisoner died while being taken to hospital after falling ill inside Tezpur Central Jail in Assam.
The deceased, identified as Azaharul Islam, reportedly fell ill inside the prison, following which he was referred to Kanaklata Civil Hospital for treatment.
However, he died on the way to the hospital. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to his illness and death are awaited.
Additional information regarding the incident, including the cause of death and details from jail authorities, is awaited.
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