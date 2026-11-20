An undertrial prisoner died while being taken to hospital after falling ill inside Tezpur Central Jail in Assam.

The deceased, identified as Azaharul Islam, reportedly fell ill inside the prison, following which he was referred to Kanaklata Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, he died on the way to the hospital. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to his illness and death are awaited.

Additional information regarding the incident, including the cause of death and details from jail authorities, is awaited.