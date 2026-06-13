Underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh crucial for Assam's strategic security: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 13, said the proposed underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh is being developed primarily from a strategic and national security perspective rather than for economic considerations or traffic demand.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the project reflects the strategic importance of Assam in the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra during emergencies.

"The underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh is an example of the strategic importance of Assam in the larger vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. The project is not being driven by vehicular demand or economic profit," he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, the Chief Minister said conventional bridges over the Brahmaputra could become vulnerable during wartime situations.

"If a war breaks out, bridges over the Brahmaputra could become targets. In such a situation, connectivity between the north and south banks of Assam may be disrupted," he said.

Sarma noted that key bridges such as Bogibeel and Kaliabhomora are vital transport links connecting different parts of the State. Any disruption to these links could severely affect movement and logistics.

He said the Centre considered it important to ensure that Assam remains connected under all circumstances and therefore proposed the construction of an underwater tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra.

The proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel is expected to strengthen connectivity between north and south Assam while also enhancing the State's strategic infrastructure network.