Uneasy calm holds in West Karbi Anglong as security forces maintain tight vigil

An uneasy calm continued across violence-hit pockets of West Karbi Anglong district on December 25, with officials reporting no fresh incidents as heavy security deployment remained in place.

Authorities said personnel from Assam Police, the Rapid Action Force, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army continued round-the-clock patrols in sensitive areas. “The situation is calm now and there is no report of any violence. Our forces are on the ground and monitoring all vulnerable locations,” a senior official said.

The clashes stem from long-simmering tensions between Karbi groups and Hindi-speaking residents over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve and Professional Grazing Reserve lands in the tribal belt. The worst violence erupted earlier this week in the Kheroni area, which is home to Karbi, Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities.

Two deaths were reported during the unrest. The body of Suresh Dey, a specially abled youth, was recovered from his house-cum-shop that was set on fire, while Athik Timung from the Karbi community died in police firing. Officials said the funerals of both were conducted peacefully on Wednesday night according to their respective customs.

Despite signs of normalcy returning, prohibitory orders and mobile data suspension remain in force. A district administration official said the situation was being reviewed continuously. “People are gradually stepping out of their homes and attempting to return to daily routines. Any relaxation will be announced after assessing ground conditions,” he said.

The violence followed a 15-day hunger strike by Karbi agitators demanding eviction of alleged illegal settlers, most of whom they claim are from Bihar, from grazing reserve lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Tensions escalated after police removed three protesters from the site in the early hours on Monday, which the administration said was for medical treatment.

More than 70 people, including over 60 police personnel, were injured during the clashes. An Army column, typically comprising 60 to 80 personnel, was deployed and carried out flag marches to deter further violence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the demand for immediate eviction could not be met due to a stay order by the Gauhati High Court.