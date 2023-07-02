Unemployed pharmacists in Tripura have taken a stand, demanding the immediate recruitment of pharmacists to fill approximately 500 vacant positions. Their call for action has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who is also the health minister of the state.

During a press conference, the unemployed pharmacists praised the efforts of the Chief Minister in the healthcare sector, acknowledging his significant decisions that have been hailed as breakthrough steps in improving health services. However, they highlighted the prevailing issue of many health centers, primary health centers, and hospitals grappling with a shortage of pharmacists, as several have retired. Consequently, other healthcare professionals are being burdened with additional responsibilities, including pharmacy-related tasks.

The unemployed pharmacists argued that dispensing medicine without qualified pharmacists not only violates regulations but also jeopardizes people's lives. They questioned why, when doctors and nurses retire, they are replaced by other doctors and nurses, but the same practice is not extended to pharmacists. They urged the Chief Minister, a renowned doctor himself, to acknowledge the importance of this issue.

In December 2021, the government announced the recruitment of 410 allopathic pharmacists, 25 ayurvedic pharmacists, and 22 homeopathic pharmacists. Additionally, in August 2022, a further announcement was made for the recruitment of 200 allopathic, 25 ayurvedic, and 22 homeopathic pharmacists. However, no notification has been issued since then, leaving the pharmacists in a state of uncertainty.

The unemployed pharmacists expressed their frustrations, sharing that they have approached the health department and held discussions with officials multiple times, receiving assurances on each occasion. However, the recruitment process has not been initiated, leaving pharmacists in a state of limbo. They highlighted that the current shortage of pharmacists is exacerbating the problem, as the economic review of 2021-2022 indicated that out of the total pharmacist strength of 756, 237 positions are filled by men while 519 positions remain vacant. Moreover, many senior pharmacists have retired since 2022. The situation is further compounded by the growing number of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic pharmacists due to the continuation of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic pharmacy courses.

In their plea, the unemployed pharmacists appealed directly to the Minister of Health and Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, expressing hope that he would take their concerns seriously and take swift action to address the plight of the pharmacist community.