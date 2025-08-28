Unemployment, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh worry citizens most: Mood of Assam

Assam is currently grappling with multiple socio-economic and political challenges, ranging from unemployment, illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, and corruption, to lack of development, land encroachments, and recurring floods. This emerges from the India Today NE/CVoter Mood of the Nation opinion poll, which paints a stark picture of public sentiment in the state.

According to the survey, 39 per cent of respondents cited unemployment as the state’s most pressing issue, making it the top concern. Illegal infiltration and corruption were each identified by 18 per cent of respondents, highlighting their persistent impact on governance and social stability. Lack of development was cited by 13 per cent, while land encroachments and annual floods were considered significant by 4 per cent of respondents each, indicating lower immediate public concern.

The employment scenario in Assam remains a serious concern. Despite regular government recruitment drives for major industrial and public sector projects, lakhs of applications vie for a limited number of posts, leaving a majority of aspirants without meaningful employment. The public perception is that the state’s economic growth has yet to translate into adequate job creation, fueling frustration among the youth and educated workforce.

Assam continues to witness eviction drives targeting suspected illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The state government has repeatedly warned that unchecked infiltration threatens national security and could reduce the native Assamese population to a minority in certain districts. Rising population pressures and demographic shifts, coupled with reports of insurgent and militant activities, underline the urgency of addressing this challenge.

With 18 per cent of respondents identifying corruption as a critical problem, it remains a key obstacle to effective governance and economic development. Mismanagement, fraudulent documentation, and bureaucratic inefficiency hinder policy implementation and undermine public trust.

However, the state government has recently intensified anti-corruption measures targeting officials involved in irregularities, which may influence public perception in future surveys.

While unemployment, illegal infiltration, and corruption dominate public concerns in Assam, issues like land encroachment and annual floods remain comparatively distant priorities. Only 4 per cent of respondents cited either of these issues as the most pressing. Nevertheless, these problems continue to affect certain rural and flood-prone areas, impacting livelihoods, agriculture, and local infrastructure. While the majority of urban and semi-urban populations may not perceive them as immediate threats, persistent land disputes and recurring floods exacerbate regional inequalities and can compound the state’s broader socio-economic challenges if left unaddressed.