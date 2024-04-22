In a significant press conference held today at the TMC's election headquarters in Gossaigaon, Assam, Ripun Bora, the TMC Assam state president, addressed pressing concerns regarding the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Bora emphasized nine crucial issues affecting the region, urging action both within and outside Parliament.

Bora's discourse encompassed a range of critical topics, starting with the advocacy for equal rights, equitable development, and political and land rights for all communities residing in the BTR. He stressed the imperative of fostering trust and communal peace among the diverse population of the region.

A key demand put forth by Bora was the pursuit of a constitutional solution to halt the alleged harassment faced by individuals through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and D voters. Additionally, he called for expedited redressal of citizens' grievances through a dedicated 24-hour helpline and grievance cell managed by Members of Parliament.

Healthcare accessibility emerged as a priority, with Bora proposing the implementation of mobile medical services to provide first aid to residents in remote areas. He also highlighted the urgent need for clean drinking water infrastructure and strategies to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, which have plagued the region for years.

Economic empowerment featured prominently in Bora's agenda, with emphasis on supporting local industries such as looms, handicrafts, animal husbandry, and poultry farming. He proposed the establishment of markets offering fair prices, particularly benefiting women entrepreneurs.

Addressing concerns over education and employment, Bora advocated for the introduction of affordable coaching centers for skill development and recruitment into government jobs. Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of improved irrigation facilities and subsidized solar panels to bolster agricultural productivity and sustainable energy practices.

In his concluding remarks, Bora urged the electorate to support the TMC candidate Gaurishankar Sharania for the No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, emphasizing the importance of electing representatives committed to addressing the region's pressing issues.