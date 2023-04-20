The body of an unidentified person was found in a sewer in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on April 20.

According to reports, it is unclear if the man was murdered or died naturally.

The man's lifeless body was discovered this morning from a drain at Golden Path, Bye Lane No. 3 in the Hatigaon neighbourhood. Locals were the first to notice it, and they promptly alerted authorities.

City police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. The man's identification has not yet been determined.

Further investigation is on.

Two bodies were recovered from the Brahmaputra River by the Guwahati River Police yesterday in the Jalukbari area.

Akash Das, a resident of Dibrugarh, has been identified as the deceased youth. The youth has been missing since April 14.

In the meantime, another 70-year-old woman's body was discovered floating in the evening.

Jaymoti Mahanta, a resident of Hajo in the Kamrup district, was named the lady.

Later, the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) received both bodies from Guwahati River Police for post-mortem examination.