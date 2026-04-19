Unidentified decomposed body recovered from Jalukpaham river in Assam, probe underway

An unidentified decomposed male body was recovered from the Jalukpaham River in Assam’s Kamrup district on the night of April 18, police said.

According to officials, the incident came to light at around 8:20 pm when Bimal Taro, Gaon Pradhan of Jalukpaham F.V., informed the local outpost that a fisherman had spotted a body floating in the river. Acting on the information, a police team immediately initiated an inquiry.

Following instructions from senior authorities, the team comprising the Officer-in-Charge of Palasbari Police Station, Sub-Inspector Kaushik Chandra Hazarika, who acted as the Crime Scene Officer, and other personnel rushed to the spot with assistance from the Gaon Pradhan and local residents.

Upon reaching the location near South Garbhanga F.V., the team recovered a highly decomposed male body, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years of age. Police noted that the body showed advanced decomposition, with muscles largely deteriorated. The deceased was found wearing a blue jeans pant, a navy blue vest, and a red inner garment.

The body was recovered in the presence of local witnesses and shifted to the morgue at Palasbari Police Station for the night. Officials confirmed that it has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police further stated that the body will be preserved for 72 hours at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital morgue to facilitate identification. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

Further investigation is ongoing.





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