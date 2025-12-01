Unidentified miscreants open fire on Assam Commando camp in Dima Hasao, no casualties reported

A late-night firing incident has been reported from the Chillei area under Mahur police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire targeting an Assam Commando Camp on December 1.

According to initial inputs, security personnel stationed at the camp came under gunfire, prompting an immediate response. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.



Senior police officials and reinforcements have rushed to the area. A search operation has reportedly been launched to track down the attackers. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.



The situation is currently under control, and authorities are closely monitoring developments. Further details are awaited.