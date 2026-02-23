Unidentified road accident victim dies at Assam's Diphu Medical College

An unidentified man, estimated to be around 35 years old, succumbed to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident while undergoing treatment at Assam's Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H).

According to sources, the injured man was admitted to the hospital at around 3:00 AM on February 20, 2026, following the accident. Despite sustained medical efforts, he passed away at approximately 12 noon the same day.

Hospital authorities carried out the required inquest and post-mortem examination as per established procedures. The body has been preserved in the hospital morgue as it remains unclaimed. So far, the deceased has not been identified, and no relatives or acquaintances have come forward.

Police have appealed to the public to assist in identifying the victim. Anyone with information regarding a missing person matching the description — a male aged about 35 years who may have met with a road accident in or around Diphu in Karbi Anglong on or before February 20 — is requested to contact the nearest police station or the hospital authorities immediately.

Further details regarding the exact location and circumstances of the accident are awaited as investigations continue. The incident once again underscores concerns over road safety and the challenges authorities face in identifying accident victims in the region.