Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Congress of ‘five sins’ against Assam

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 5, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of committing “five major sins” against the people of Assam since independence.

Addressing election rallies at Bokakhat and Naduar, Chouhan alleged that during the 1947 Partition, the Congress was “in favour of handing over Assam to Pakistan,” but Gopinath Bordoloi ensured the state remained part of India.

Referring to the Sino-Indian War, he claimed that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had “abandoned Assam,” calling it the second “sin.”

The third, he said, was allowing infiltrators to settle in the state, which he alleged put pressure on land and employment. He added that the BJP is committed to freeing land from such encroachments.

Chouhan further accused the Congress of failing to generate employment opportunities, forcing youth to migrate outside the state, and of weakening democracy through dynastic politics.

He also took a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi, claiming that senior leaders left the party during her visit to Assam, indicating internal divisions.

Highlighting the condition of tea garden workers, the Union Minister alleged that Congress neglected them for decades, while the BJP ensured land rights for the community.

Chouhan campaigned for Atul Bora in Bokakhat and Padma Hazarika in Naduar.

Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9 for 126 Assembly seats, with counting scheduled for May 4.