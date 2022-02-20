NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the fourth block of the Dhanwantari Bhavan at the All India Ayurvedic Congress here today. The Minister acknowledged the effort made by the organization for the holistic development of Ayurveda.

The Union Minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AYUSH sector has got a tremendous filip to reach a great position of opportunity. The popularity of the Ayurveda & other AYUSH verticals is growing day by day. The market potential of AYUSH is at USD 18 billion which is confirms the wide acceptability of the AYUSH is receiving from all around the world."

"Ayurveda helps us to enrich our quality of life and is immensely effective in curing many ailments. The government remains committed to popularise & promote the traditional medicine practice of our country."

The event was also graced by Vaidya Devinder Triguna, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress (AIAC), among other top officials of AYUSH Ministry among others.