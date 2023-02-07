Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6 said that Union Budget 2023 has allocated 19 projects of Rs. 75,795 crore for the Railways in Assam and NorthEast.

The budget is reportedly five times more than what was allotted nine years back. In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking special care of Ashta Lakshmi.

He also mentioned that 19 projects covering 2,008 Kmsis are currently in process at Assam and other Northeastern regions.

Besides, 59 world-class stations will also be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The list of stations that will be benefited under the scheme are:

Naharalagun (Itanagar), Amguri, Arunachal, Chaparmukh, DhemajiDhubriDibrugarh, Diphu, Duliajan, Fakiragram Jn., Gauripur, Gohpur, Golaghat, Gosaigaon hat. Haibargaon, Harmuti, HojaiJagiroad, Jorhat Town, Kamakhya. Kokrajhar, Lanka, Ledo, Lumding. Majbat, MakumJn, Margherita, Mariani, Murkongsolek, Naharkatia, Nalbari. Namrup, Narangi, New Bongaigaon, New Haflong. New Karimganj. New Tinsukia, North Lakhimpur, Pathshala, Rangapara North, RangiyaJn, SarupatharSilapathar, Silchar, Simalguri, Sivasagar Town, Tangla, Tinsukia, Udalguri, ViswanathChariali, Imphal, Sairang (Aizawl), Dimapur, Rangpo, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Udaypur.

Earlier on February 2, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2023-24, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament .

Sarma said that the budget would serve as a catalyst for job creation, with initiatives such as PM Vikas, the National Apprentice Programme, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0 and significant investments in the digital and green economies.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these measures will not only provide new job opportunities, but also help to promote innovation and sustainability in the region.