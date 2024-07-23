To address ongoing flood challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the central government will provide substantial support for flood management projects in Assam as part of the Union Budget for 2024-25.

During the budget presentation, Sitharaman highlighted that Assam, alongside Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, will receive targeted assistance to combat the adverse effects of recent natural calamities. The government has allocated Rs 11,500 crore specifically for flood mitigation efforts in Bihar, further demonstrating its dedication to addressing flood-related crises across the nation.

Assam is currently facing a severe flood situation, with 1,30,888 individuals impacted across 23 revenue circles and 423 villages in 10 districts. The devastating floods, combined with landslides, lightning, and storms, have claimed 113 lives this year. The Brahmaputra River is reported to be flowing above the danger level in Dhubri, and the Disang River is similarly elevated in Nanglamuraghat.