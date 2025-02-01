Commenting on the Union Budget 2025 presented today, Mr Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Limited(NSE), observed, "The budget builds on India’s growth momentum with strong development measures, continued fiscal prudence, increased capex and reduced tax burden.





Increase in disposable income enhances consumption growth and provides further wealth creation opportunities to Indian households through the markets.





More and more people will join the pool of current 11 crore unique investors and will become stakeholders and beneficiaries of India’s growth journey thereby supporting a virtuous cycle of economic growth, capital formation and job creation.





Through a slew of social welfare measures on employment, education, healthcare, women empowerment and with special support to youth, farmers, MSMEs and startups - the budget focuses on India’s most important resource - its people".