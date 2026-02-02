Union budget 2026-27 earmarks Rs 500 crore special package for ULFA rehabilitation

The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 500 crore as a special package for the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) groups, with the funds intended primarily for the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres and their reintegration into the mainstream.

The allocation has been made under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), according to the budget documents presented in Parliament.

The funding follows the Memorandum of Settlement signed on December 29, 2023, between the Centre, the Assam government and the pro-talks faction of ULFA, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The peace accord marked a significant milestone in Assam’s long-running insurgency issue, with a focus on rehabilitation, economic support and long-term stability.

Overall, the DoNER Ministry has received an allocation of Rs 6,812.3 crore in the 2026-27 Budget, a substantial increase from the revised estimate of Rs 4,479.2 crore in the previous financial year. Major components under the ministry include Rs 2,500 crore for the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, Rs 2,300 crore for the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), and Rs 825 crore for various schemes of the North East Council.

In addition to the ULFA package, the Budget has announced several Assam-specific allocations, including Rs 200 crore as a special package for Karbi Anglong, Rs 156 crore for the Bodoland Territorial Council, and Rs 70 crore each for special packages aimed at the Adivasi groups and the Dimasa people of the state.

The enhanced allocations underscore the Centre’s emphasis on peace-building, rehabilitation of former insurgents and accelerated development across the North Eastern region, particularly in areas affected by ethnic conflict and insurgency.