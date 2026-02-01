Union Budget 2026: Assam, five other northeastern states to get Buddhist circuit scheme

The central government has announced plans to establish a comprehensive development programme for Buddhist sites spanning six states in the Northeast, officials confirmed on February 1, 2026.

The initiative will focus on Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, where Theravada and Mahayana/Vajrayana Buddhist traditions have coexisted for centuries.

The scheme aims to preserve ancient temples and monasteries whilst improving infrastructure for pilgrims and tourists. Key components include establishing interpretation centres at pilgrimage sites, enhancing connectivity to remote locations and upgrading basic amenities for visitors.

Authorities view the region as a significant meeting point of diverse Buddhist traditions, with the proposed circuits designed to protect this cultural heritage whilst making these sites more accessible to devotees and researchers.

The programme marks a broader effort to develop religious tourism infrastructure across India's northeastern states, where Buddhist sites have historically received less attention compared to circuits in other parts of the country.

Officials have yet to announce the scheme's budget allocation or implementation timeline.