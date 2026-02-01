Union Budget 2026 lays strong foundation for Viksit Bharat through higher education: Gauhati University VC

Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, has described the Union Budget 2026 as a progressive and forward-looking blueprint that lays the foundation for transforming India’s higher education ecosystem in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

In a statement reacting to the Budget, Prof. Mahanta said the government’s emphasis on Viksit Shiksha underscores the central role of education in national development, particularly in strengthening learning outcomes, research capacity, and innovation across universities.

Welcoming the proposal to establish University Townships along major industrial and logistics corridors, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the move would significantly deepen academia–industry collaboration. “Such integrated townships will help create dynamic knowledge ecosystems, promote applied research, and improve employability by aligning academic output with industry needs,” he said.

Prof. Mahanta also hailed the Budget’s focus on inclusivity, especially the proposal to set up girls’ hostels in every district. He said the initiative would address long-standing access and safety challenges faced by women students, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, thereby advancing gender equity in higher education.

Highlighting the Budget’s thrust on frontier science, the Vice-Chancellor welcomed investments in advanced telescope infrastructure for astrophysics and astronomy. He said such initiatives would enhance India’s global research standing, expand scientific capabilities, and inspire young scholars to pursue cutting-edge research.

“Taken together, the Budget reflects a holistic and future-ready vision—one that empowers institutions, enables students, and positions India to scale new heights in education, research, and national development,” Prof. Mahanta said.