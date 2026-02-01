Union Budget 2026 to boost Assam’s fiscal space, employment prospects: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 1, welcomed the Union Budget 2026, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as a reform-oriented roadmap aligned with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, while significantly boosting growth prospects for Assam and the eastern region.

In a post on X, Sarma said the Budget struck “a fine balance between India’s global aspirations and grassroots development,” and underlined that Assam and the wider northeastern belt stand to gain meaningfully from its policy thrust.

One of the key highlights for the state, Sarma noted, is the formal acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations. This is expected to raise Assam’s share in tax devolution from 3.128 per cent to 3.258 per cent, providing the state with greater fiscal space. Overall transfers to Assam are set to increase substantially under the new Budget framework.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Budget’s focus on futuristic and high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, chemical parks and rare earths, calling it a critical step towards creating new employment opportunities for the youth and strengthening India’s industrial base.

Welcoming the announcement of Self-Help Marts (SHE-Marts), Sarma said the initiative would further reinforce Assam’s ongoing efforts to build a robust ecosystem of Lakhpati Didis under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), enhancing women-led entrepreneurship across the state.

The Budget’s emphasis on the Orange Economy was also flagged as a major opportunity for the region, opening new avenues for creative professionals, artists and content creators, particularly in the North-East.

In the healthcare sector, Sarma welcomed the decision to upgrade the National Mental Health Institute at Tezpur, saying it would significantly strengthen specialised mental healthcare services in Assam and improve regional access to advanced treatment facilities.

On infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said the allocation of ₹2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment would accelerate infrastructure creation in Assam. He also noted the provision of ₹6,812 crore for the development of the North-East as a clear signal of the Modi government’s sustained focus on the region.

Sarma further commended the Budget’s continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and price stability, calling it essential for maintaining macroeconomic strength while pursuing inclusive growth.