Union Budget lays strong foundation for developed India with focus on Northeast, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 11, stated that Assam and the entire Northeast are scripting a "new chapter of development". Addressing a gathering in Guwahati, Chouhan asserted that the latest Union Budget lays a strong foundation for a fully developed India, with special emphasis on the region. He said, "Today, Assam and the entire Northeast are writing a new chapter of development." The Minister described the budget not merely as a set of numbers, but as a vision document for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Chouhan elaborated, "Today, I have come before you especially to discuss the Union Budget that has just been presented. This budget is not just a document of figures. It works to open the sky high for the dreams of 140 crore Indians to take a new flight." He highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that development opportunities reach all parts of the country, particularly the Northeast.

The Minister stated that the Union Budget opens new avenues of progress for India, with a focus on inclusivity. He said the budget benefits "every section of society and every caste" and "opens the doors of progress and development of India, Assam and the North East." Chouhan emphasised that this financial plan is designed to foster growth across all states, especially the Northeast.

Chouhan further mentioned, "Friends, this budget is for every section of society, every caste. There is a blueprint to strengthen every state, and especially the North-East. In this budget, I am happy to say that we have to make a strong roadmap for the future of India." He described the measures as crucial steps towards building robust infrastructure and improving quality of life in the region.

Criticising past administrations, Chouhan remarked, "For decades, Congress has considered the North-East and especially Assam as its vote bank. It had become a political laboratory." He argued that past governance kept Assam and the Northeast "underdeveloped" and "unstable", which hindered progress.

The Minister added, "I am pained to say that for years, the misrule of Congress kept Assam and the entire North East underdeveloped and unstable. Assam, the identity of the Northeast, was also full of instability and unrest. Congress committed one more sin: it made Assam a stronghold of infiltrators. The Congress played tricks with the culture, values, traditions, identity and self-respect of Assam." Highlighting Assam’s cultural and ecological significance, he underlined the state’s importance within India.

Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing focused development to the Northeast, referring to the region as "Ashtalakshmi". He said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called the entire Northeast as Ashtalakshmi. The eight states which are in our Northeast and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the development of the Northeast has gained both speed and direction."

The 2026-27 Union Budget has expanded central financial support for Assam through higher capital investment, tax devolution, grants, and welfare schemes. According to Ministry of Finance data, Assam has received Rs 17,104 crore under the Scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure between FY 2020-26. For FY 2026-27, Rs 49,725 crore is allocated for tax devolution and Rs 29,548 crore as grants-in-aid. Since 2014, Assam has received Rs 3.12 lakh crore through tax devolution and Rs 2.49 lakh crore in grants. Financial inclusion has also improved, with over 2.55 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 58 lakh enrolments under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 1.45 crore under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, and 2 crore subscribers to Atal Pension Yojana.