Union Cabinet clears Rs 3,634 crore Furkating–Tinsukia rail doubling project

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Furkating–Tinsukia rail doubling project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,634 crore.

The ambitious project is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, improving freight movement, and accelerating overall economic growth in the region.

The Furkating–Tinsukia section is a vital rail link in Upper Assam, connecting key districts and acting as a gateway to Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and further to Arunachal Pradesh.

At present, heavy passenger and freight traffic along the single line has been causing delays and congestion. Doubling of the track will ease this bottleneck and ensure smoother, faster, and safer train operations.



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The project has also been seen as a step forward in the Centre’s larger vision of strengthening infrastructure in the Northeast, ensuring better connectivity with the rest of India, and supporting regional development.

Railway authorities will soon initiate groundwork for the project, with efforts to complete it within the targeted timeframe.

Once operational, the doubling will not only aid the movement of goods and passengers but also improve strategic connectivity towards the easternmost frontiers of India.