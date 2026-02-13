Union cabinet set to clear Rs 18,600-crore Brahmaputra underwater tunnel, big boost for poll-bound Assam

The Union Cabinet is expected to take a major infrastructure decision on Wednesday, with approval likely for an ambitious Rs 18,600-crore road-cum-rail tunnel project under the Brahmaputra River in poll-bound Assam.

According to India Today, the proposal is slated to be cleared at what is expected to be one of the final Cabinet meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at South Block before shifting to the new Secretariat complex.

If approved, the project will mark a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure expansion, particularly in the Northeast.

The proposed tunnel will be India’s first twin-tube underwater structure designed to carry both vehicular traffic and railway lines.

The strategic corridor will connect Gohpur on the north bank of the Brahmaputra with Numaligarh on the south bank, dramatically reducing travel time from nearly four hours at present to approximately 30–35 minutes.

Beyond improving civilian mobility, the tunnel is expected to carry strategic importance given Assam’s proximity to international borders and the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck.” Faster troop and logistics movement during emergencies is seen as a key consideration behind the project.

Officials indicate that the initiative is part of the Centre’s broader push to strengthen connectivity in the Northeast, where road, rail and bridge projects have been prioritised over the past decade. If cleared, the Brahmaputra tunnel would become one of the largest underwater transport infrastructure projects in the country.

The decision also comes at a politically significant moment, with Assam headed to polls. Observers view the project as a major developmental boost that could reshape connectivity, trade and defence preparedness in the region for decades to come.