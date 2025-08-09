The Union Cabinet has signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA 2023), aimed at promoting peace, inclusive development, and rehabilitation through infrastructure and socio-economic projects.

As part of the accord, Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of infrastructure across Assam. In addition, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development in Adivasi-inhabited villages and areas of the state, as per the MoS signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and the Adivasi groups.

A further Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) area, covering villages and areas inhabited by the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC) groups, as per the MoS signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and the DNLA/DPSC groups of Assam.

The move comes as the Centre also approved four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam as well as Tripura. A total outlay of Rs 4,250 crore has been committed by the Centre.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision would boost development in the region and create new opportunities for youngsters and women.

The Centre, along with Assam and Tripura, also signed MoS with respective ethnic groups — Adivasi groups (2022), DNLA/DPSC (2023), ULFA (2023), and NLFT/ATTF (2024).

"This Cabinet decision will boost development in Assam and Tripura. It will ensure new opportunities for youngsters and women," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The overall outlay of the proposed four new components will be Rs 7,250 crore, out of which Rs 4,250 crore will be provided under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages for Assam (Rs 4,000 crore) and Tripura (Rs.250 crore), and the remaining Rs 3,000 crore will be contributed by the State Government of Assam from their resources.

Out of Rs 4,250 crore, an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore for a period of five years from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30 is for three components of Assam and an outlay of Rs 250 crore for a period of four years from financial year 2025-26 to 2028-29 is for one component of Tripura as per the Memorandum of Settlements signed among the Government of India, the state governments of Assam and Tripura, and the respective ethnic groups of the concerned State.

The scheme is specifically targeted towards the North Eastern States of Assam and Tripura. It will promote equity through improving the socio-economic condition of vulnerable and marginalised groups of people who have not benefited adequately from various existing Government schemes.

Boost employment opportunities, provide health services, promote education and skilling and income through livelihood activities for youth and women and increase the inflow of tourists from other parts of the country, thereby creating additional employment and livelihood opportunities for the people of the Northeastern Region.

Through this, lakhs of people across Adivasi and Dimasa communities in Assam, people residing in various other districts of Assam and tribal communities of Tripura will benefit. This is a new initiative under the ongoing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages. The previous MoS-based packages (e.g., for Bodo and Karbi groups) have shown positive outcomes in peace-building and development.