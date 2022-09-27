Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Northeast on September 28
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during his two-day tour to the North East
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Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during his two-day tour to the North East.
The minister's plane will arrive in Dibrugarh around 4 p.m. on September 28 and he will hold a special programme at Dinjan Army Camp.
Earlier union defence minister Rajnath Singh on April 23 visited Assam and participated in a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
Further details awaited.
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