Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the first phase of the redeveloped Guwahati Riverfront as part of his visit to the city.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah inaugurated the revamped Riverfront in the city's Panbazar area, which is seen as a major step towards the beautification drive of Guwahati.

The Riverfront Beautification Project, spearheaded by the Guwahati Smart City Development Limited, is being built at a cost of more than Rs 70 crore.

The project is covering a six kilometer stretch of the riverfront between the Governor's House in Kharguli Hill and the Kamakahya Temple. The first phase of the project inaugurated today spans from the old DC bungalow to Kacharighat, and promises to give a new face to the beautification of Guwahati while also promoting tourism in the area.

The Guwahati's Riverfront will have ample space for jogging, recreation and a pond among other facilities.

