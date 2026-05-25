Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Tripura on June 5 to review border security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on June 5 to review security arrangements and border infrastructure along the India-Bangladesh international border.

According to sources in the Tripura government, the final schedule of the visit is yet to be officially confirmed, but preparations are underway for the proposed one-day tour.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, making border management and security a key concern for both the Centre and the state government.

Officials said the Union Home Minister is expected to visit border areas and assess ground-level security arrangements, including the status of barbed wire fencing and surveillance systems along sensitive stretches of the border.

During the visit, Shah is also likely to interact with personnel of the Border Security Force and review coordination between central security agencies, Tripura Police and the state administration in maintaining law and order in border regions.

Sources further stated that the visit is expected to focus on strengthening border surveillance, improving fencing infrastructure and addressing ongoing security challenges in vulnerable areas.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tripura government, Border Security Force, Tripura Police and district administrations are expected to participate in the review meetings during the visit.

The proposed visit comes amid continued emphasis by the Centre on strengthening border security infrastructure and monitoring illegal infiltration, cross-border crimes and smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border.