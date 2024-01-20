Union Home Minister, Amit Shah wrapped up his two-day visit to Assam with a series of significant engagements. Today's itinerary showcased his participation in key events across Tezpur and Guwahati emphasizing the importance of security, culture, and development in the region.

The Union Minister began his day by attending the 60th Raising Day celebration of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the SSB Complex in Tezpur, located in Sonitpur district. The event acknowledged the remarkable service and dedication of the border guarding force, marking an important milestone in their history.

Shifting to Guwahati, Shah then will proceed to the Sarusajai Stadium to attend the Passing Out Parade of Assam Police Commandos at 02:00 PM. The ceremony is the celebration of the successful completion of training by 2,551 Assam Police Commandos.

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will be a part of the book release event titled 'Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium.

In a bid to boost the city's infrastructure and enhance recreational spaces, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati later in the evening. The project is expected to contribute to the city's development and provide a scenic location for residents.

The Union Home Minister will conclude his two-day visit by leaving for Delhi after a day filled with diverse engagements. The visit reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing various facets of Assam's development and security challenges.