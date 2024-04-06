The proposed Assam visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's on April 7 and 8 has been cancelled, according to sources.

Shah was supposed to address election rallies in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Gohpur.

As Lok Sabha elections draw near, political activities are gaining momentum across the country.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 17.

He will address a rally in Nalbari in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, as announced by minister Mallabaruah.

Also read: Assam: Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Gohpur on 8th April ahead of LS polls