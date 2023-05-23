Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on May 25. During his visit, the Home Minister will undertake various key activities aimed at bolstering the region's development and addressing employment concerns. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 shared the highlights of the upcoming visit during a press meet, outlining the major initiatives that will be undertaken. Here are the key points discussed:

Foundation Stone Laying: One of the significant events of the visit will be the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Changsari. This state-of-the-art campus will be the ninth of its kind in India and will offer comprehensive forensic training to scientists from South East Asia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Forensic Education: NFSU Guwahati will provide Bachelor's and Postgraduate degree courses in various forensic subjects, ensuring a skilled workforce in the field of forensic sciences. This will enhance the region's capabilities and contribute to the advancement of forensic science in the country.

Job Distribution: A momentous occasion for job seekers in Assam, the Home Minister will also preside over the distribution of 44,703 appointment letters. This marks the largest-ever distribution of jobs in the state under one roof, fulfilling the government's promise of providing 1 lakh jobs.

Progress on Job Creation: The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has already provided 41,920 jobs, and recruitment for an additional 22,776 posts will commence soon. The successful candidates will be able to join their positions between June 1st and June 15th.

Flexibility in Postings: To ensure efficient governance and flexibility in job placements, the government intends to introduce an ordinance that will allow new recruits to be posted in any department as per the needs of governance. This step aims to optimize resource allocation and maximize the impact of the new workforce.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of these initiatives, underlining their potential to drive growth, enhance employment opportunities, and strengthen Assam's position in various sectors.