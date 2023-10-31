The Union Home Minister's "Special Operation Medal" for the year 2023 has been awarded to five brave members of the Assam Police force. This prestigious medal is presented annually to acknowledge those operations that exhibit meticulous planning, possess immense importance for national and regional security, and create a substantial impact on the safety of society at large.

Established in 2018, the "Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal" is a distinguished honor aimed at commending operations in various fields such as counter-terrorism, border security, arms control, narcotics smuggling prevention, and rescue missions. This year's awardees have showcased exceptional courage and skill in a total of five Special Operations conducted by the Assam Police since September 2021.

Among the recipients of the award are:

Smt. Rumir Timungpi, Additional Superintendent of Police

Rupam Bordoloi, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Pulak Barman, Sub-Inspector/Programmer

Mithu Ch. Das, UB Constable

Dhiraj Das, UB Constable



These extraordinary officers have demonstrated exceptional commitment and resilience in executing their duties, thereby enhancing the security of Assam and the nation as a whole.

The "Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal" is an annual event, with the results announced on the 31st of October each year. Typically, three Special Operations are considered for the award, but in exceptional circumstances, it may be extended to include up to five Special Operations to recognize and encourage outstanding efforts by State/UT Police. The medal's 2023 recipients from Assam have exemplified the very essence of these remarkable operations.