Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil chaired the Brahmaputra Board's 13th High Powered Review meeting on Tuesday, approving measures aimed at strengthening the board's operational capacity and enhancing water resource management.

Key initiatives included establishing a Central Planning Unit and a Project Management Unit at the board’s headquarters, along with specialised cells for IT, AI, GIS, media, and international cooperation.

Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Minister Paatil urged national commitment to safeguard water resources for future generations, noting that this aligns with the Prime Minister's priorities. Senior water resource officials from Northeastern states participated, signalling a collaborative approach to river basin management.

The minister also inaugurated the Springshed Management Workshop 2024, a two-day event addressing the conservation of springs—vital drinking water sources for many communities. Brahmaputra Board Chairman Ranbir Singh underscored the importance of springs and the need for sustainable management strategies to support affected communities.