With a day-long agenda, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, on October 31, visited the newly constructed medical college in Assam's Nagaon district.

During the visit, Rijiju also applauded the tremendous change in the health sector of the state.

While speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Union Law Minister exalted confidence and assured a new record will be set in the elections this time with respect to Assam.

Kiren Rijiju additionally commented on the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency and the development works undertaken by the administration.

The Union Law Minister also quite illustriously lauded the government for all the good works and was confident that people will vote for that party that works for the benefit of the society.

“Whatever work we are doing, we are doing for development. When suddenly a BJP seat lay vacant, a gap cropped up. If you see, it is our government, the BJP is ruling. So if you see, if a particular area does not have a BJP MP or MLA, then the development work for that particular area remains incomplete. It is good if we have our own local MLA or local MP. If you are aware, the three seats for Nagaon, Koliabor, and Barpeta are lying vacant from the BJP side. It will be good if a BJP candidate wins to those three seats. I don’t want to enumerate much about allies as AGP is our own alliance party, but anyone would like to work for his own party. So whoever will work hard and set up a good ground, he will get the maximum vote and people’s support. BJP will surely break record in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," said Kiren Rijiju while speaking to the media.

It is worth mentioning that the Union Law Minister, who is on an official visit to the state of Assam, visited Nagaon on August 28, 2022, and attended a party meeting held to review party strategies to retain Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in the next parliamentary election set to take place in the year 2024.

In the context of the activities of the party as well as its strategic planning and estimation for retaining the Nagaon Parliamentary seat in the 2024 General Election, the minister interacted with the party leaders as well as other party grassroots workers from at least 9 LACs in the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency during the meeting.

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