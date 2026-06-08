Union Minister Ajay Tamta reviews NH-10 projects in Sikkim, inspects slope stabilisation works
Ajay Tamta inspected the Rangpo-Ranipool stretch of NH-10 in Sikkim and reviewed ongoing safety works. The measures, including a proposed tunnel, are aimed at reducing landslide disruption and improving all-weather connectivity.
- Micropiling and RCC retaining walls are being built on vulnerable stretches
- River training measures and rockfall barriers aim to reduce landslide threats
- Hillside stabilisation systems are intended to keep connectivity open year-round
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on June 8 inspected the Rangpo-Ranipool stretch of National Highway 10 (NH-10) in Sikkim and reviewed the progress of ongoing slope stabilisation and road safety projects.
During the inspection, the minister assessed various infrastructure measures being undertaken to enhance the highway's resilience and safety. The works include micropiling, RCC retaining walls, river training measures, rockfall barriers, and hillside stabilisation systems aimed at mitigating landslide risks and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.
Tamta also reviewed the proposed 240-metre cut-and-cover tunnel planned under the NH-10 upgradation project. The tunnel is expected to improve road safety and minimise disruptions caused by landslides and adverse weather conditions along the vulnerable stretch.
The ongoing infrastructure initiatives are aimed at strengthening connectivity across Sikkim, improving commuter safety, and ensuring reliable all-weather access for residents, tourists, and transport operators.
Officials said the projects form part of broader efforts to modernise and secure the state's road network, which plays a crucial role in regional connectivity and economic development.
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