Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Assam on March 14 , where he will participate in party meetings and address public gatherings, as announced by State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday.

During his visit to Assam, Amit Shah will conduct poll rallies in Margherita (Tinsukia district) and Nazira (Sivasagar) on March 14.

Shah will also address a townhall program in Guwahati on March 15.

During a joining ceremony of leaders from other parties into the BJP on Sunday, Bhabesh Kalita dismissed the existence of the United Opposition forum in Assam. He pointed out that constituent parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have opted to contest independently, while the Congress is yet to declare its candidates.

Asserting confidence in the BJP's prospects, Kalita stated, "The saffron party is set to win at least 11 seats in Assam."

The visits by the Union Ministers hold significance in the run-up to the elections, with political activities intensifying in Assam as parties gear up for a crucial electoral battle.