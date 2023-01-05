The inception meeting of the Youth20 Group shall be held in Guwahati from 6th to 8th February, 2023. This is the first of the various summits to be held on the five Y20 themes at different Universities across states in India in a run up to the final Youth-20 Summit.

In connection to review the preparation of the inception meeting,Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on January 5 visited the various venues for the Y20 events, like IIT Guwahati, Sankardev Kalakshetra etc and held discussions with officials of the State Government and other stakeholders.



He stressed on active participation of youths in the event, where cultural tradition will be exchanged and review will be done on subjects like peace process, conflict zone etc.



“The G20 Summit 2023 to be hosted by India in the time of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is itself a matter of pride. Through the event it will be showcased how India is the mother of democracy, how India has done remarkable job in various sectors being a big democracy and what India is going to do in future. In this connection the first meeting of Y20 group of youths will be held at Guwahati on 6th to 8th February 2023”, said Union Minister Anurag.

India is hosting the Y20 summit for the first time. More than 250 delegates from across the world are expected to participate in the 3-day event in Assam.

The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures so that India's leadership of this summit can stand out among the youth cohort. The themes selected for the summit will showcase Indian leadership on these issues to both global and domestic audiences and help fulfill India’s vision of making the G20 summit truly participative in nature.

Youth20 is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella. The G20 rotating presidency bears the responsibility of hosting the youth summit, which usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals. It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth.

Union Minister will also launch the themes of Y20 summit, logo and website in the Curtain raiser event of Y20 Summit India tomorrow at Akashwani Rang Bhawan New Delhi.