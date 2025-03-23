Union Minister of State for Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, conducted a comprehensive review of various government schemes in Assam’s Barpeta district. The high-level meeting focused on evaluating the effectiveness of existing initiatives and exploring innovative methods for improving service delivery.

The review meeting was attended by local MLAs, the District Commissioner, the District Development Commissioner, the CEO of Zilla Parishad, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Heads of Departments. Each department presented reports on their respective schemes, outlining progress, challenges, and new approaches to implementation.

During the meeting, Meghwal stressed the importance of innovation in governance. He urged officials to adopt creative solutions to enhance the impact of government schemes, particularly in education, healthcare, and economic development. He also acknowledged the innovative steps already taken by various departments and encouraged further improvements.

Education was a key focus of the discussions, with Meghwal highlighting the need to foster a scientific temperament among children from an early age. He advocated for modern teaching methods, practical learning approaches, and digital resources to make education more engaging and effective.

Officials briefed the Minister on the current educational programs and infrastructure in Barpeta, including government initiatives aimed at improving literacy and skill development. Meghwal suggested strengthening these efforts with technology-driven learning tools and targeted interventions for underprivileged students.

Economic growth and industrial development were also key discussion points. The Minister urged the district administration to create a favorable environment for investors. He emphasized that boosting local industries would generate employment opportunities and contribute to the region’s overall economic growth.

To attract investment, Meghwal recommended streamlining bureaucratic procedures, improving infrastructure, and ensuring policy stability. He assured that the central government would support initiatives aimed at industrial expansion in Barpeta.

Healthcare emerged as another critical area of focus. Meghwal stressed the importance of early detection of serious ailments and the need for a well-equipped healthcare system to address medical challenges efficiently. Officials discussed the status of government-run health schemes, vaccination drives, and maternal and child healthcare programs.

The Minister urged the administration to prioritize preventive healthcare measures, strengthen primary healthcare centers, and enhance medical facilities in remote areas. He also underscored the need for awareness campaigns to educate people about common health issues and available government assistance.

The success of government measures in curbing child marriage was reviewed during the meeting. Meghwal commended efforts to empower young girls through education and economic opportunities, noting that these initiatives played a crucial role in eradicating the practice.

Local authorities provided updates on awareness campaigns, legal interventions, and social programs aimed at preventing child marriage. The Minister emphasized the need for sustained efforts and community involvement to ensure long-term success in this area.

Meghwal reiterated that timely monitoring of schemes in aspirational districts like Barpeta aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of taking development to the grassroots level. He expressed confidence that consistent reviews and proactive governance would improve key development indicators in the region.

As part of this commitment, the Minister assured that pressing concerns raised during the meeting would be conveyed to New Delhi for further action. He encouraged district officials to continue working diligently towards the effective implementation of government programs.

The comprehensive review conducted by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal underscored the government’s focus on targeted development, innovation, and efficient service delivery. By addressing challenges and promoting best practices, the discussions aimed to enhance governance and improve the quality of life for the people of Barpeta.