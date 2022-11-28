Union Minister of State Ministry of Minority Affairs, John Barla who is on a visit to Mizoram had interaction with the representatives of the Mizoram Church Leaders Committee at Raj Bhavan today.

While interacting with the Union Minister, the church leaders shared their concerns on various important topics. The first point raised was the plight of the local areca nut farmers.

They explained how smuggling of dry areca nut from Myanmar on large scale through the state of Mizoram is banned in Assam which caused the imposition of a ban on exporting locally grown areca nut of Mizoram as well. They requested his intervention in resolving this situation.

The church leaders also raised their concerns on the issues of FCRA and the Anti-Conversion law.

John Barla thanked the Church leaders for sharing their concerns on the matter relating to the welfare of the farmers. He also appreciated his guests for sharing their candid opinions on the issues the Christian minorities are facing. He shared his full confidence in the central government in solving the issues faced by minorities.

He suggested these issues needed to be discussed over a table by the representatives of the minority and the leadership at the centre.

The Union Minister, while acknowledging the important role played by the religious leaders in society urged the church leaders to take up a proactive role in awareness campaigns on various social security and welfare schemes under the Government of India.

He also stressed the need for fulfilling the aspirations of poorer section of the society through these welfare schemes.