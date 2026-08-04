Union Minister JP Nadda to inspect flood-hit areas in Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda began a three-day visit to the Northeast on August 4 to assess flood damage, review relief operations and evaluate health services in flood and landslide-affected areas of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, Nadda's visit from August 4 to 6 will focus on regions impacted by floods, flash floods and cloudbursts, with inspections of relief camps, damaged infrastructure and interactions with affected residents.

After arriving in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, the Union Minister will visit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in Assam on August 5 to inspect flood-affected villages, relief camps, damaged crops and destroyed homes, besides interacting with families affected by the recent floods.

Later in the day, he will travel to Mon district in Nagaland to assess flood damage and review relief operations in the Defence Colony and nearby areas before returning to Dibrugarh to chair a high-level review meeting with senior Assam government officials on relief, rehabilitation and public health measures.

On August 6, Nadda will visit Yazali in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh, where he will inspect areas affected by flash floods and cloudbursts, review damage to roads and bridges, visit relief camps and interact with displaced residents.

The visit will conclude with a review meeting with Arunachal Pradesh government officials to assess the health situation and ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Centre said the visit reflects the government's continued focus on the development and welfare of the Northeast, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described as the country's "Ashtalakshmi" and a key driver of India's growth.