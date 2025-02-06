Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is set to visit Gauhati University on February 25, 2025, coinciding with the commencement of Advantage Assam 2.0. His visit is expected to serve as a significant motivational boost for students and faculty alike.

The invitation was extended personally by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta during his recent visit to New Delhi, where he met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister Scindia. “Scindia has graciously accepted the invitation and will visit the campus on the opening day of Advantage Assam 2.0. Meanwhile, Pradhan will confirm his visit soon and deliver an annual lecture,” said Prof. Mahanta.

Highlighting the university’s legacy, Prof. Mahanta emphasized Gauhati University’s commitment to providing quality higher education in the Northeast. “The university’s history is diverse, vibrant, and inclusive. We are honored to welcome Scindia and Shri Pradhan, whose presence will inspire our students,” he stated.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during discussions, lauded the university’s ongoing initiatives and urged a stronger focus on skill-based education, research expansion, and a tech-driven knowledge hub for the Northeast. He also commended the university’s botanical garden and encouraged it to take a leading role in sustainability research and discourse across India.

On February 25, Scindia will visit Gauhati University following a key session at Advantage Assam 2.0, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will participate as the Chief Guest in the degree distribution ceremony, engaging with students and faculty members.

Prof. Mahanta expressed gratitude for Scindia’s continuous support for the university’s initiatives. “His encouragement and commitment to our growth are deeply appreciated. His visit will undoubtedly motivate both faculty and students,” he said.