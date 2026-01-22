Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to visit Tripura, Assam from Jan 23–25; to launch development projects

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will be on a three-day visit to Tripura and Assam from January 23 to 25, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects, officials said.

In Tripura, the Union Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 574.2 crore under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

On January 23, Scindia will arrive in Agartala and participate in the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of various MDoNER projects at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Indranagar. During the day, he will also visit the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wing at Agartala Government Medical College and the Agartala Government Dental College. The minister will later offer prayers at the Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth, also known as the Matabari Temple.

On January 24, the Union Minister will visit Kadamtala in North Tripura district, where he will inaugurate agarwood-based projects worth Rs 78.53 crore. He is also scheduled to visit the Unakoti heritage site.

On January 25, Scindia will launch the Matabari Tourism Circuit project worth Rs 276.78 crore at Dumbur. Later in the day, he will travel to Guwahati in Assam to participate in the foundation laying and launch of bamboo-based projects.

Officials said the visit underscores the Centre’s focus on accelerating infrastructure development, tourism promotion and livelihood-based projects in the northeastern region.