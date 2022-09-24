Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on September 24 launches Virtual Conference 'SymphoNE' to boost Tourism Sector in North East India.

North East India is blessed with amazing food, culture, stunning landscapes, heritage and architecture and ranks among the most beautiful places on the earth. But, there are grand opportunities that can be filled to boost Tourism Sector in the Region.

With this vision in hand, Minister for DoNER, Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy launched the two-day virtual conference 'SymphoNE' on September 24 in the presence of Secretary, MDoNER, Lok Ranjan, NEC, Lok Ranjan Senior Officers of the Ministry & 8 States, Senior Officers from Tourism Boards, Important Stakeholders, Tourist Operators And Digital Influencers.

The Virtual Conference 'SymphoNE' being organized on 24th and 27th September 2022 by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

This two day conference will aim to create a roadmap to showcase the unexplored beauty of North East India & boost the tourism Sector in North Eastern Region. It would ideate, discuss & formulate the ideas & suggestions by Thought Leaders, Policy Thinkers, Social Media Influencers, Travel and Tour Operators And the Senior Officials of Ministry of DoNER and State Departments.

The session of 'SymphoNE' also oversaw the participation of Folk Music Band 'Summersault' from Shillong. Band Member Kit Shangpliang underlined the importance of 'Music' that would set the context for sustainable growth of Tourism Northeast India.

SymphoNE aims to develop one-stop solution to eliminate all obstacles that are being faced by the tourists, and the tour operators while carrying out the operations for the visitors while solving logistics & infrastructural facilities, lack of awareness about the locations among the tourist and to spread necessary information among the people, and marketing/promotional activities.

The concluding session of 'SymphoNE' will be held on September 27, 2022 and will be addressed by MoS, MDoNER, B.L. Verma.