Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 26 National Highway Projects in Assam. The Union Road Transport Minister laid the foundation stones for the projects with an investment of more than 17,500 crore today during an event in Guwahati today.

Union Minister General VK Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other MPs and ministers were also present during the event today.

Among the projects that were inaugurated today are:

1. The four laning of the Kaliabor Tinali-Dolabari including construction of new two lane bridge over the Brahmaputra river. (Rs 837 crore)

2. Four laning of the Dokmoka-Loring Thepi. (Rs 266 crore)

3. Two laning of Powamara to Bataia, Trinokhal to Mundamala and Lowarpuwa to Churaibari. (Rs 167 crore)

4. Strengthening of Numaligarh Khatkhati Road. (Rs 146 crore)

Meanwhile, foundation stones were laid for 22 projects worth Rs 16,128 crores during today's event.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism. The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. National Highway No 515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to X, Nitin Gadkari said, "NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X and said, "In last 9 years, a record 4000 kms of national highway works worth ? 1 lakh cr has been undertaken in Assam by the govt led by Hon’ble PM. Today’s efforts manifest the best benefits of a double engine government. They include building vital bridges, strengthening Assam as a hub and spoke centre for Intra North East connectivity and decongesting our urban centres."

Meanwhile, prior to today's event, Gadkari held a review meeting of all the ongoing National Highway projects in the North-eastern region. The meeting was attended by Union MoS General Shri VK Singh, the Chief Ministers of all states, and all the NHIDCL stakeholders.

Gadkari, during the meeting, said that national highway projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh core have been sanctioned in the past 10 years, increasing the length of National Highways by 45 per cent in the Northeastern region.

The Union Road Transport minister however said that the authorities are facing land acquisition issues in some of the Northeastern states such as Nagaland and Meghalaya and projects could be closed if the issues are not resolved soon.