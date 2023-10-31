In a major boost to the roadways infrastructure of the state, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 26 National Highway projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Guwahati today.

The Union Minister will be joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who will be dedicate the national highway projects to the state in a function that will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, Assam.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Guwahati on Monday, October 30 and offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple.

The Union Minister visited the temple along with his wife and sought the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

Various national highway projects are underway in Assam and other states in the region under the NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.) and NHAI (National Highways Authority of India). Gadkari is also slated to lay foundation stones for a few NH projects

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