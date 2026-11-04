India made its debut as an observer nation at the Ibero-American Summit this year, with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita leading the country's delegation at the international gathering in Madrid, Spain.

The summit has brought together representatives from 54 countries, including member nations, alongside several international organisations to discuss areas of mutual interest and strengthen cooperation.

Delivering India's statement at the summit, Margherita highlighted the country's longstanding relations with Ibero-American member nations and outlined India's priorities for future engagement and cooperation with the participating countries.

In a notable moment during his address, Margherita began his speech in English before switching to Spanish to deliver the remainder of his statement. His address in Spanish was warmly received by representatives of participating countries, drawing applause from the gathering.

The gesture was particularly significant given that a majority of the organisation's member nations are Spanish-speaking countries.

India's participation as an observer nation marks a new chapter in its engagement with the Ibero-American organisation and provides an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with countries across the region.