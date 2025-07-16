Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to represent India at G20 meet in South Africa

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita is slated to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to South Africa to represent India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting. The gathering will bring together global leaders to deliberate on crucial developmental themes such as inclusive growth, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

According to official sources, Margherita's itinerary includes official visits to the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Kingdom of Lesotho, where he will engage in high-level discussions aimed at bolstering India’s developmental and diplomatic outreach in the African continent.

“The G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting will address a wide spectrum of global challenges. Minister Margherita will put forth India’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development,” stated a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Political Salvo Fired Back Home

Even as the minister embarks on a key international mission, a political storm brews back home in Assam. Coinciding with the visit of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to the state, Margherita launched a blistering attack on the opposition party.

Extending a caustic welcome to the Congress leadership, Margherita remarked, “I welcome Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to Assam. Let them witness the transformation brought under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

He further accused Kharge of having insulted legendary Assamese cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, stating, “The people of Assam have not forgotten the disrespect shown by Kharge when the Bharat Ratna was conferred upon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.”

The minister didn’t hold back in slamming the Congress party’s legacy in the state either. “For decades of injustice, apathy, and neglect during Congress rule, both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi owe an apology to the people of Assam,” he asserted.

Margherita’s remarks come at a time of intensifying political activity in Assam, with the 2026 Assembly elections drawing nearer. While the Congress is attempting to reinvigorate its presence, the BJP appears focused on showcasing its governance record and countering the opposition’s resurgence.